LAGRANGE — Bertha Jane “Bert” Zawadzke, 88, of LaGrange, Indiana, and formerly of Blackman Lake, Wolcottville, and Ligonier, died on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
She was born on Sept. 21, 1933, in Noble County, Indiana, to Kenneth William and Henrietta G. (Walton) Gorsuch.
On May 19, 1956, in Albion, Indiana, she married David L. Zawadzke. He survives in LaGrange.
Mrs. Zawadzke was a homemaker.
Bert dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed holidays, especially Christmas. She and her husband spent many years camping at Grand View Bend near Howe, and they loved every minute of their time there.
Also surviving are three daughters, Kay (John) McGinn, of Prudenville, Michigan, Teresa (Craig) Wells, of Wolcottville and Karla (Wayne) Wilczewski, of LaPorte; two sons, Mike (Twila) Zawadzke, of Albion and Steve Zawadzke, of Wolcottville; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; a sister, Louetta McClanahan, of Florrisant, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Birch; two brothers, David Gorsuch and Eugene Gorsuch; and a niece, Kathy Hilliker.
Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with Chaplain Ken Weaver of Parkview Hospice officiating.
Casketbearers are Kevin Stahly, Gene Eigenmann, Gregg Gorsuch, Garry Gorsuch, Ron McClanahan, and Darrell McClanahan.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.
Visitation is Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Bert’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 1 p.m., for those unable to attend.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Life Care Center of LaGrange and Parkview Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
