TEKONSHA, Mich. — Sherry Lynn Thompson, age 62, of Tekonsha, Michigan, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her home, with her daughter and her sister at her side, while listening to a CD of her husband, Lyle, playing Amazing Grace on his hammer dulcimer.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1958, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Ken and Waneta (Ferris) Miller.
Sherry graduated from Bronson High School. She also attended Glen Oaks Community College.
Sherry married Lyle F. Thompson on July 28, 1979, they were happily married for 34 years, Lyle preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2013.
She was a retired accounting clerk for Sport Truck USA in Coldwater, Michigan.
Sherry was known for her big personality, great sense of humor, and kind and giving heart. She always had others on her mind and never missed a chance to be a blessing to those around her. She often cooked for her "boys" at Sport Truck.
She loved to crochet and havie her sisters over for the Knit Wits club. She also enjoyed camping, bowling and listening to her husband's music.
Survivors include her parents, Ken and Waneta Miller, of Bronson, Michigan; daughter, Monica (Chris) Jackson, of Springhill, Tennessee; a grandson, Davis Jackson; three sisters, Teresa (Ron) Miller, of Sturgis, Michigan, Joyce (Morris) Ross, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Jean (Gabe) Genaw, of Allen Park, Michigan; two, brothers, Darrell (Susie) Miller, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Brian (Colleen) Miller, of Burr Oak, Michigan; mother-in-law, Nancy Thompson, of Coldwater, Michigan; two brothers-in-law, Randy (Cindy) Thompson, of Burlington, Michigan, and Mark (Wendy) Thompson, of Coldwater, Michigan; beloved dog, Missy; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
The Rev. Tracey Zimmerman will officiate the service.
The service will be live streamed on the Beams Funeral Home Facebook page.
Calling hours will be held prior to the services on Sunday, from noon to 2 p.m., at Beams Funeral Home.
Following the services, she will be laid to rest at Knauss Cemetery in Kinderhook Township, Michigan.
In accordance with CDC guidelines for Indiana, only 25 people will be allowed into the funeral home at a time.
Memorial donations in Sherry's memory may be directed to Branch Area Food Pantry, 22 Pierson St., Coldwater, MI 49036.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
