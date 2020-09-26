BUTLER — Eileen F. Miller, 98, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
Eileen was born on Sept. 2, 1922, in Noble County, Indiana.
Eileen had worked at Marshalls as a seamstress and also at the Eastside School cafeteria. Eileen was a member of Butler United Methodist Church.
She is survived by sons, Robert A. Miller Jr., of Auburn, Charlie E. Miller, of Waterloo and Roger D. Miller, of Auburn; a daughter, Marilyn A. Miller and her fiancé, Gary Laub, of Butler; sister, Beverly Riccius; grandchildren, Brian Miller, Laura Marshall, Heather Miller and Benton Miller; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Miller; parents, George and Wava Zinn; daughter, Carolyn E. Miller; son, David L. Miller; brother, Mike Zinn; sisters, Ruth Donley, Gladys Rowe and Thelma Zinn; and a grandson, Jeff Miller.
A funeral service for Eileen will be held 4 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 1-4 p.m., also at the church. Burial will be held at Butler Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Butler United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society or to Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
