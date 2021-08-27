KENDALLVILLE — Beverly A. Stout, age 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.
Mrs. Stout was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Oct. 5, 1924, to J. Bryan Riehm and Frieda (Butler) Riehm. They preceded her in death.
She married Hubert D. “Curly” Stout on June 28, 1940, in Farmersburg, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Sept.r 16, 1994.
Survivors include her daughters, Kay and Don Bohde, of Kendallville, Karen Boleyn, of Kendallville and Jo and Larry Leins, of Kendallville; son, Jerry Stout, of Daytona, Florida; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Beatrice House; brothers, Clarence Riehm and Glenn Riehm.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Pastor Regan Ford and grandson, David Stout officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., prior to the funeral service.
Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
