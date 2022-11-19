HUDSON — Frederick Edward Schuman, 76, of Hudson, Indiana, passed on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, after a long battle with dementia, in Kendallville, Indiana.
Fred was born in Kendallville, to Ervin and Eleanor Muesing Schuman on Nov. 22, 1945.
He graduated from Ashley High School in 1963.
He met Mary Louise Moritz on Oliver Lake, and they married on Aug. 5, 1972, in Logansport, Indiana.
He graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. and M.S. in Agriculture Education.
He taught at Prairie Heights, DeKalb, Clinton Central, Kent State, and South Adams (1978-2007).
He graduated from Ruppert School of Auctioneering, Decatur, in 1988.
He was actively involved in National, State and local FFA organizations, Adams County 4-H, Swiss Heritage Village, Episcopalian Church Berne, and Toys for Tots.
Fred was a competitive card player and enjoyed spending time with people. After he retired, he loved boating his kids and grandkids around on Big Long Lake and watching wildlife. He was a dedicated and adventurous teacher, father, and grandfather. When you met Fred, you met a friend.
Fred was honored as the Adams County Secondary Conservation Teacher of the Year in 2000, and Indiana State Secondary Conservation Teacher of the Year in 2002. He was presented with a Special Distinguished Award at South Adams Schools, in 2007, upon retirement. He was most happy with the achievements of his students. He earned the following achievements as an Agriculture Teacher and Coach — National Soil Judging Finals: 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2003; National Dairy Judging Finals: 1984, 1986, 2004, 2005, 2006; State Latta Competition: 1987, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995; and National Quiz Bowl Competition: 1995, 1996, 2000, 2005.
Fred was preceded in death by father and mother, Ervin and Eleanor Muesing Schuman.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Mary Louise Moritz Schuman; sons, Phillip (Miranda Wagner) Schuman, of Corunna, Indiana, and Ervin (Stephanie Martin) Schuman; daughter, Katherine Schuman (Andrew) Harman, of Beaconsfield, England; grandchildren, India Schuman, John Schuman, William Schuman, Caroline Harman, and Freddie Harman.
The family of Fred Schuman wish to send our thanks to Roger Harshman, Dr. Lisa Lane, Dr. Warrener, administration, nurses, all caregivers at Lutheran Life Villages, Kendallville, Indiana, and Parkview Hospice, for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest the following charities — The Rescue Mission in Fort Wayne and Center for Action and Contemplation.
The Rescue Mission exists to provide, through the power of Jesus Christ, a home for the homeless, food for the hungry, and hope for their future. https://fundraise.givesmart.com/f/3owd/n?vid=voh6y
Center for Action and Contemplation: Mission: To introduce Christian contemplative wisdom and practices that support transformation and inspire loving action. https://cac.org/support-cac/
Funeral services will be held, in the springtime, at Swiss Heritage Village, Berne.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
