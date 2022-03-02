Ivan Werstler
PIERCETON — Ivan Lester Werstler, 85, of rural Pierceton, Indiana, died at 6:15 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw, where he was admitted on Friday.
Born on Sept. 9, 1936, in Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late Lester and Leone (McGee) Werstler. Growing up in Etna-Troy Twp., he graduated from Larwill High School in 1954.
On June 2, 1956, he married Glenna Darlene Witmer. The couple have always made their home on a farm in Kosciusko County.
A life-long farmer, when he was not farming, he enjoyed cutting wood with his chainsaw or mowing the grass. He liked to attend the area farm auctions and would occasionally go fishing. He followed the weather more closely in his senior years as technology made weather forecasts more readily available.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Glenna; children, Janet (Vern Zartman) Murphy, of Warsaw, Peggy (Dennis) Juillerat, of Larwill, Brenda (Patrick) Landrigan, of Pierceton, Terry (Robin) Werstler, of Larwill and Lisa (Jeffrey) Fitzgerald, of Warsaw; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, with one expected; and sisters Lola Drudge, of Warsaw, Joan Myers and Isabel Ruckman, both of Larwill.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Werstler.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Pierceton.
Visitation is from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials in Ivan’s honor are to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
