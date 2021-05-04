Lois Hetrick May 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lois Hetrick, age 95, of Brimfield, Indiana, died on May 2, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital.Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Hetrick are pending at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What change during COVID would you like, personally, to continue? You voted: Nothing! working remotely from home connecting more often via Zoom, phone calls, etc. wearing a mask in crowded situations other Vote View Results Back Special Sections Spring Home and Garden Readers Choice NS Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman killed, two children injured in S.R. 3 collisionS.R. 3 crash claims another victimKendallville McDonalds will get modern updateCaptain's Cabin closes its doorsWeikel charged with attempted murder, other feloniesOrange Northeast: Five counties in northeast Indiana showing high COVID-19 spreadOlivia WarnerButler barn damaged in fireCrash south of Auburn kills Fort Wayne driverAlbion woman charged with striking child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD138250 KD138241 KD137910 Top Jobs KD138922 KD138535 KD138598 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Auburn Main Street celebrating Small Business Week Garrett Presbyterian Church plans garage sale Meeting for Scotland, Ireland trip is Thursday Fundraiser to benefit Alliance Industries National Day of Prayer rally is Thursday Garrett sports schedules Projects, volunteers, sought for Day of Caring Garrett-Keyser-Butler lunch menu
