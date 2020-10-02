AUBURN — Thomas D. Wasson, 75, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 13, 1945, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jean and Hilda (McNamara) Wasson.
Thomas was a U.S Army veteran and worked at Borg Warner/Auburn Gear.
He was a Cleveland Browns and Indians fan since 1955, and loved sports and gardening.
He married Rebecca Creager on Sept. 11, 1971, in Kendallville, Indiana, and she survives.
He is also survived by two daughters, Tara and Jennifer; a sister, Susan Bailey; and a brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Cheryl Glaze.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Steven Wasson.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
The Garrett American Legion and the U.S. Army will conduct Military Honors.
Memorials may be given in Thomas’s name to the family.
