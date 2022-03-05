COLUMBIA CITY — Roger Dale Mathias, 61, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his brother's home.
Born on March 25, 1960, in Columbia City, he was the son of William and Gracie (Kincaid) Mathias.
He attended school in Larwill and Whitko High School. Roger was a handyman who had been a mechanic and also worked at Jerry Reiff Inc.
He loved spending time with his family, loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed working on cars and mushroom hunting in the springtime. Roger was hard working, tough, and stubborn at times; but he would help anyone who needed it.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Trista (Troy) Shively; sons, Mitchell Mathias and Josh (Jamie) Mathias; brothers, Michael (Martha) Russell and Mark (Kathy) Mathias; sisters, Jane (James) Johnston and Jamie (Ronald) Hile; 10 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2014, William Mathias; and his mother in 1982, Gracie Mathias.
A private family graveside service will be held at Adams Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his memory toward his final expenses, in care of DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Roger's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
