KENDALLVILLE — John “Slick” Charles Schlichtenmyer, age 74, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his residence.
Mr. Schlichtenmyer was born on Feb. 17, 1949, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Richard John Schlichtenmyer and Shirley Maxine (Morr) Powers.
In 1969, he graduated from East Noble High School and then ventured to Fort Wayne, Indiana, for college.
“Slick” worked in plumbing and well drilling sales collectively, for more than 40 years. He was a dedicated worker and spent more than 30 years at VR Myers in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and another 12 years at Preferred Pump in Pierceton, Indiana.
John was active and belonged to many clubs and organizations, including both Kendallville VFW and American Legion, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, and he also was a FreeMason and Shriner. Even as he battled cancer, he remained active at the American Legion and VFW in Kendallville, Indiana.
“Slick” was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, and liked to travel with his boys and watch their wrestling meets. He was known for donating up to 2,500 fillets at a time to fish fries at the American Legion, VFW and Elks Lodge. John also enjoyed adventuring to Canada and Michigan, for fishing trips with family and his friends. In his earlier years, John was a Golden Gloves boxer for nearly four years.
John was family-oriented and loved spending time with his family, loved ones and canine companion, Lacey.
Survivors include his sons, Marc Schlichtenmyer, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Ryan and Michele Schlichtenmyer, of Kendallville, Indiana; companion/girlfriend of 10 years, Marsha Yvonne Miller, of Kendallville, Indiana; granddaughter, Laney Schlichtenmyer, of Kendallville, Indiana; grandson, Levi Schlichtenmyer, of Kendallville, Indiana; sisters, Janice and Larry Leighty, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Deanna and Bret Rodenbeck, of Avilla, Indiana; 15 nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Dean “Pops” Powers; and sister, Judy Bramson.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 1-5 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, 403 S. Main St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Burial will take place following the service at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.
Officiating the services will be Pastor Marc Buwalda, with Fairview Fellowship.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Kendallville American Legion or Kendallville VFW.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.