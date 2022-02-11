DEFIANCE, Ohio — Sylvia Fuentes, 83, of Defiance, Ohio, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1938, to Juan and Manuela (Malacara) Herrera in Laredo, Texas. They preceded him in death. In 1953, she married Eli Fuentes Sr., who survives. Sylvia cherished her time spent with her family. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, playing the piano, shopping, and watching Jimmy Swaggart services on television. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband, Eli Fuentes Sr. of Defiance; eight children, Eli (Debra) Fuentes Jr., Delia (Luis) Garza, Zeke (Sharon) Fuentes, Mirta Fuentes, Cris (Jim) Shaffer, Ruben Acevedo, Armando Acevedo and Esmeralda (Victor) Gomez; 26 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Rosa and Virginia; and very special cousins, Pedro (dec'd) and Ruth Bustos.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter; Josie Fuentes; and her grandson, Aaron Holland.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to CDC guidelines, if you are not fully vaccinated a mask is required to enter the funeral home, and our lounge area will remain closed.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Temple of Praise, with the Rev. Ruben Laguna officiating.
There will be one additional hour of visitation before the service at the church.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family, or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.