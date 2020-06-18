Patricia Skilbred, age 68, of Big Long Lake, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Welcome to Stage 4
- Rising COVID-19 infections frustrates LaGrange County health officer
- State releases COVID-19 data by ZIP code
- Man injured in early morning incident on S.R. 120
- Kendallville approves citywide trash contract
- About 1-in-5 LaGrange County COVID-19 patients hospitalized
- Fireworks, not gunshots, prompt police response
- How's it going? 'I had the mindset it couldn't happen to me'
- COVID showing up at area businesses and offices
- Driver arrested after car smashes through side of house
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- Shearer rides 90 FuLi for his birthday
- June 30 is deadline to enroll in 21st Century Scholars program
- Barons mark 40th anniversary of state championship
- Substance use disorders: Educate yourself about risks
- Replace Confederate names with real American heroes
- DeKalb Central applying for federal grants
- Lakes council to act on water quality data
- Fremont Moose holding community day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.