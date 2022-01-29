PHOENIX, Ariz. — Violet E. Kinney passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the age of 79 years in Phoenix, Arizona.
Violet was born on Feb. 13, 1942, the daughter of Russell and Ruth (Strong) Tracy, formerly of DeKalb County, Indiana.
She is survived by her son, Wayne, of Marion, Kentucky; daughters, Charie, of Phoenix, Arizona, Marlin, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Bobbie Joe, of Cady, Kentucky, and Beverly, of Fon du lac, Wisconsin; and a sister, Sharon (Arnie) Smith, of Rockledge, Florida. Violet was blessed with nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her parents; and two brothers, Carl and Gene Tracy.
Violet wished for her body to be donated to further scientific research. In accordance to her wishes, no service will be held. Her family had a private gathering of remembrance.
She wanted all who knew her to celebrate her life with bright colors, festive music, laughter and happy memories.
The family asks for those wishing to participate in celebrating Violet's life, to do so on Feb. 13, 2022, for her 80th birthday, by following her last wishes and release Chinese lanterns.
