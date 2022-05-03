ASHLEY — Ruby Belle (Horner) Buckmaster, 91, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022.
She was born in Paulding County, Ohio, on Aug. 10, 1930, to Durl and Blanche (Burt) Horner.
She graduated in from Oakwood High School in Oakwood, Ohio.
Ruby married Ivan Earl Buckmaster on April 17, 1949, in Columbus Grove, Ohio. He preceded her in death on April 24, 2018.
Ruby was a homemaker and church volunteer extraordinaire. In early days, she worked at a food manufacturing plant. After marrying and moving to northeastern Indiana, she worked in many capacities as a dedicated and loving farm wife and bookkeeper for Ivan Buckmaster and Sons farm and equipment sales and service. Ruby was a productive gardener and made the most of everything by canning and freezing.
She was an active member of the United Brethren Church in Hudson. She played organ, taught Sunday school, led the community Bible school, led the missionary association, and sang in a group called the Melody-aires.
She enjoyed traveling and spent several years with Ivan in Arcadia, Florida. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Music meant a lot to her even through her last days, her favorite styles were hymns, country and bluegrass gospel. She always loved children of all ages and liked hearing and telling jokes. She loved to feed the fish around the pond and caring for and watching birds — especially hummingbirds.
Survivors include four children and their spouses, Roger and Lynne Buckmaster, of Ashley, Wanda and Jim Schmidt, of Hudson, Diana and Rory Walker, of Waterloo and Dennis and Corinne Buckmaster ,of Rossville; daughter-in-law, Helen Buckmaster, of Waterloo; 19 grandchildren and their spouses, Amy and Jon Yoder, Jason and Julie Buckmaster, Anita and Wes Akey, Heather and Stephen Mikesell, Holly and Justin Adams, Heidi and Tom Overmeyer, Jennifer and Ben Wall, Ann and Steve Kline, Brenda and Mark Graber, Lisa and Nathan Whetzel, Brian and Charlianne Schmidt, Jason and Gail Schmidt, Julie and Spencer Sterling, Jacob and Jennifer Walker, Jamie and Kevin Cates, Dani and Eric Kreutter, Stacey and Matt Wallace, Stephanie and Wes Alexander and Nathan and Susan Buckmaster; 55 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Darrell Noffsinger, of Paulding, Ohio; sister-in-law, Ada Rau, of Bluffton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan Buckmaster; one son, Darwin Buckmaster; her parents; one brother, William Horner; and several sisters, Helen Johnson, Leota (Roberts) Bemiss, Lois Schweigel, Jeanette Dimock, Joan (Bowman) Dean, Carolyn Myers-Heare and Hazel Sierer.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 3:30-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., in Hudson.
Officiating the funeral service will be Pastor Craig Burkholder.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorials may be directed to the United Brethren Church, 516 N. Main St., Hudson, IN 46747 or Huntington University, 2303 College Ave., Huntington, IN 46750.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
