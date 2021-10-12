LIGONIER — Nova Marcella Flint, 93, of Ligonier, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Avalon Village in Ligonier.
She was born on March 8, 1928, in Noble County, Indiana, to Asa Earl and Alta Estella (McBride) Flint.
Miss Flint attended school in Rome City.
She worked in various factories and babysat for several families in the Rome City area.
Nova attended Rome City United Methodist Church, helping with turkey dinners.
Surviving are a sister, Anita (James) Cook, of Naples, Florida; two brothers, Foster (Virginia) Flint of Ft. Myers, Florida, and Carl (Rebecca) Flint, of Albion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Arthur Flint.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
Burial will be at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Visitation is Thursday from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.