SPENCERVILLE — James H. Shilling, age 88, of Spencerville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Mr. Shilling was born on Feb. 20, 1933, in rural St. Joe, Indiana, to Howard and Ethel (Barrow) Shilling.
He married Camilla Boyd on Aug. 12, 1982 in Fort Wayne. She preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2008.
Mr. Shilling was a life-time DeKalb County farmer. He was an avid horseshoe pitcher and he was a 35 member of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association.
He was also a member of Butler United Methodist Church and he enjoyed playing golf.
Survivors include his sons and daughter-in-law, Ed and Pat Shilling, of Spencerville and Don Shilling, Caryn Shilling, of Spencerville; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; and his companion, Margaret “Peg” Barnes, of Spencerville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Camilla Shilling; and one brother, Dick Shilling.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be directed to Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler, IN 46721.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
