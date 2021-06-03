EDON, Ohio — Shirley L. Maier, age 73, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.
Mrs. Maier was a 1965 graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Indiana, and had been employed as a materials handler at Plas-Tec in Edon, retiring with 33 years of service.
She was a member of Hamilton Fish and Game Club and Montpelier Moose Lodge #312.
Shirley enjoyed baking and was known for cookies, cakes and potato salad and enjoyed having her granddaughters over.
Shirley L. Maier was born on July 28, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, the daughter of Merl and Thelma (Aldrich) Wappes.
She married Larry H. Maier on Oct. 9, 1965, in Hamilton, Indiana, and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Wes (Jennifer) Maier, of Edon; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Zoe Maier; one sister, Judy (Donald) Muehlfeld, of Edon; three brothers, David (Ruth) Wappes, of Fremont, Indiana, Bruce Wappes, of Hamilton, and Bryce Wappes, of Hamilton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one son, Larry Douglas Maier.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon.
A private graveside service will be held at Edon Cemetery on Saturday, June 5, 2021, with Pastor David Nicholls officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice or Visiting Angels.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.