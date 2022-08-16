COLUMBIA CITY — Darlene J. Baughman, 87, of Columbia City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Columbia City.
Darlene was born on April 25, 1935, in Auburn, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Beatrice Hess.
She is survived by a son, Terry (Janice) Baughman, of Columbia City; brother, Jerry Hess, of Auburn; nephew, Scott (Lisa) Hess, of Auburn; niece, Taya (Ryan) Myers, of Garrett; great-nieces, Tyler and Nicole; and great-nephews, Stacy and Drayton.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Troy Hess.
A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Whitley County. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
