AUBURN — Blanch M. “Peg” Iddings, 84, of Auburn, Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.
She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Avilla, to Robert B. and Mary D. (Christlieb) Iddings.
She was an Avilla High School graduate and was a member of the former Indian Village Church of God.
She worked at Rieke Corporation in Auburn for 38 years, before retiring in 1991.
She was an avid Cubs fan and loved playing basketball.
Peg is survived by a sister and a brother, William F. “Bill” Iddings, of Mannington, West Virginia, and Linda S. Dilley, of Auburn; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, she loved very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, George Iddings and Donald Iddings; and three sisters, Wanda Cowley, Lois Harp and Sandy Rutherford.
Services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Burial will follow the service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Albion.
Calling will be three hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
