A Celebration of Life for Rick Romine, who died on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Angola Christian Church, 1297 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, Indiana.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a Celebration Service at 1 p.m.
