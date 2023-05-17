KENDALLVILLE — Gary Alan Uhl, age 68, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at his home in Kendallville.
Gary was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on May 13, 1955, son of the late Harold Jr. Uhl and Jean Rose (Imler) Uhl.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1973, and went to work for his father at Uhl Oil Company in Kendallville.
He married Ann Louise Moore on Sept. 2, 1978, in Albion, Indiana.
Gary was a part of Uhl Oil from 1973, until it closed in 1992. He then went to work with S&S Oil Company until 2005, and Ag Plus, until his retirement in 2021. He purchased K&L Tool in Kendallville as well.
Playing league softball was Gary’s passion. He played for many years on the KC Softball team, until age 52. He also was an avid antique toy collector. He bought, sold and collected antique toys and attended area toy shows for years. Gary also loved taking his grandkids and family to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo every year, for them to enjoy a day at the zoo.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Uhl, of Kendallville; daughter, Erica and Brandon Fulk, of Kendallville; son, Adam and Jackie Uhl, of Danville, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Carter Fulk, Logan Thomas, Hannah Thomas, Mason Fulk, Kolin Uhl, Jack Ajster, Landon Ajster and Mason Ajster; brother, Doug Uhl, of Kendallville; and sister, Julie and Jeff Cauhorn, of Avilla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Jr. and Jean Uhl; a sister, Terri Uhl; and sister-in-law, Karen Uhl.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation at 9 a.m., prior to the service.
Pastor Ron Stratman will officiate the funeral service.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casket bearers will be Adam Uhl, Brandon Fulk, Hannah Thomas, Ryan Uhl, Mark Uhl, Jake Cauhorn and Josh Cauhorn.
Honorary bearers are the KC Softball team.
Memorial donations may be made to Kendallville Youth Baseball.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.