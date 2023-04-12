FORT WAYNE — Ann M. Kees, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with her heavenly Father on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Born on Jan. 13, 1935, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mabel Amstutz.
Ann married Richard (Red) Kees in 1958, and they were married for 63 years, until his death last year.
Ann worked at General Electric, then drove school bus while attending college. She graduated from Indiana University with a degree in elementary education, retiring from teaching at Northwest Allen County Schools.
She was a member of Angola United Methodist Church and the Lake George Bridge Club.
Ann enjoyed time with her family, reading, and playing cards (especially bridge).
She and her husband Red lived in the Harlan area while raising their family, then retired to Lake George for their summers and wintering in Florida.
Surviving are her daughters, Kimberly (Stan) Risser and Kris Conklin; four granddaughters, Kali Irving, Courtney Lucas, Tara (Drew) Cagnet and Hannah Risser; and two brothers, Max (Sally) Amstutz and Jerry Amstutz (Sandra Jameson).
Viewing will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2-5 p.m., at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, April 17, 2023, with viewing one hour prior.
Preferred memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice and Angola United Methodist Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HockemeyerMillerFH.com for the Kees family.
