AUBURN — Ruth A. Tatro, 82, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at her home in rural Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 12, 1940, in Angola, Indiana, to Willard F. and Bernice M. (Heckman) Smith.
Ruth was a 1959 graduate of Fremont High School.
Ruth was an Avon Representative for six years, worked for Butler Assembly, Bundy and TI Automotive.
She was a former member of Concord United Methodist Church and was the church housekeeper for several years.
Ruth enjoyed gardening, bird watching, cake decorating, floral arranging, drawing and singing. She loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are four children and their spouses, Lester F. and Cheryl Tatro, of Wolcottville, Tammy M. and Kenneth Mack, of Kendallville, Laura A. and David Dowden, of Auburn and Vicki S. and Benjamin Harrison, of Kendallville; 15 grandchildren, Sunshine, Dusty, Terri, Dawn, Logan, Spencer, Brandon, Rich, Travis, Datton, Laura, Cory, Angilee, Star and Tiffanie; 29 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louella Root, of Angola.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark A. Tatro; three brothers, Leland F. Smith, Willard “Butch” Smith and Bernie C. Smith; and two sisters, Patty J. Smith and Laura Short.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
The Rev. Donna Holcomb will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Alton Cemetery in rural St. Joe.
Visitation also will be from 3-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb Humane Society, Wounded Warrior Project or to Ruth’s son, Lester Tatro, for the purchase of a headstone for Ruth.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.