Thomas Hirl, age 75, formerly of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Goethals & Wells Funeral Home in Mishawaka.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
