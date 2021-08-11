AUBURN — Virgie F. Allmandinger, 86, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Kingston at Dupont in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on May 28, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Thelma (Raines) Sims.
Virgie married Ronald R. Allmandinger on May 15, 1954, in Fort Wayne, and he passed away on Jan. 13, 2004.
She worked a long career for Rieke Packaging in Auburn, retiring in 1995.
Virgie enjoyed quilting, sewing and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in Auburn.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in law, Cindy and Jeff Hess, of Rome City; son and daughter-in law, Bob and Kathy Allmandinger, of Butler; three grandchildren, Adam (Tina) Allmandinger, of Grabill, Amy (Andy) Maloney ,of Auburn and Brandy (Kris) Young, of Fort Wayne; seven great-grandchildren, Kyla (Jason) Hissong, Jared Smith, Brennen Maloney, Ryan Maloney, Aiden Maloney, Chelsea Young and Austin Young; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Karen (Dave) Grote, of Valparaiso.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother and sister-in-law, Delvin and Mirriam Sims.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Nathan Hyde officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to SouthernCare Hospice, 7557 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
