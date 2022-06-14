GARRETT — Robert P. “Bob” Dickison, 97, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at his home in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on May 18, 1925, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Henry and Vera (Hepker) Dickison.
Bob married Norma J. Brown on Dec. 4, 1948, in Butler Center, and she survives in Garrett.
He was a tractor mechanic for Scherer and Maxfield in Leo, and then went to work for GE in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1990.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, watching Westerns and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Steve and Robbi Dickison, of Garrett, Jeanne and Gene Rayburn, of Garrett and Joan and Harold Cooper, of Garrett; 13 grandchildren, Mandi (Kris) Smith, Stephanie (Shane) Hutchins, Stacy (Adam) Fugate, Steven Dickison, Billie (Mark) West, Donna Dunaway, Jennifer Dunaway, Brian (Amanda) Rayburn, Sean (Annette) Poling, Glenn (Caylah) Rayburn, Dawn Rayburn, Christopher (Mindi) Combs and Tyler (Mysti) Combs; 30 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Kathryn Dickison; five brothers-in-law, Howard Brown, Clyde Brown, Ed Brown, Clarence Brown and Richard Brown; and three sisters-in-law, Geraldine Clark, Sue Bock and Luella Aschleman.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 16, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, prior to the service. Jerry Weller will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, May 15, 2022, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
