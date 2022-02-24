SPENCERVILLE — Dean A Stoy, 91, of Spencerville, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at The Cedars of Leo.
Born on May 19, 1930, in Smithfield Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Olis and Hope (nee Miller) Stoy.
He was a member of Leo United Methodist Church, and retired in 1992, from I&M Power, after more than 30 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of more than 71 years, Janice (nee Frederick) Stoy; children, Nicholas Stoy, Kelly (Carolyn) Stoy, Eric Stoy and Janean (Jim) Harter; as well as six grandchildren; 13, great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Cheryl Stoy and Jacqueline Carl; and sister, Jane Ellen Oberlin.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 1 p.m., until time of service.
Burial will be at Circle Cemetery, Hudson.
Memorial donations may be given to the Michael J Fox Parkinson's Foundation, the Northeast Allen County Fire Station #1.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Stoy family at www.mccombandsons.com.
