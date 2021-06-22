ALBION — Wayne Werker, 86, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Indiana.
Wayne was born on Nov. 20, 1934, the son of Kenton and Marjorie (Grawcock) Werker, in Wolf Lake, Indiana.
He married Arlene Saggars on Oct. 26, 1958. She preceded him in death on May 29, 2009.
Wayne was a lifetime area resident and farmer. He graduated from Albion High School and served his country honorably in the United States Army, during which time he was stationed in Germany.
Wayne worked at AMF Incorporated as a bowling equipment field specialist.
In 1967, Wayne and his wife, Arlene built Albion Bowl in Albion, Indiana, and continued to operate the business for more than 40 years.
He was most passionate about farming and loved John Deer tractors and spending time at the lake.
He was also a member of Richville United Methodist Church.
Wayne is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Grace Werker, of Kimmell, Indidna; adopted daughter, Josephine Marshall, of Albion, Indiana; and a granddaughter, Denise Marzon, of Albion, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a daughter, Patricia Sue Werker in 2000.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, Indiana.
Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home, and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Richville United Methodist Church, 11009 C.R. 50, Ligonier, IN 46767.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
