KENDALLVILLE — Mattie (Manns) Cordial Slone, 88, of Kendallville, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Kendallville.
She was born July 16, 1933, in Wayland, Kentucky, to James and Nora (Allen) Manns.
She married Raymond Cordial on March 14, 1950, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death in 1990. Then, on Nov. 20, 1991, in Kendallville, she married Oscar Slone and he preceded her in death in 2001.
Mrs. Slone worked as a nurse’s aide for 18 years at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Home in Kendallville. She also was a foster parent.
Mattie enjoyed reading her Bible and loved to sing southern gospel music. She was famous for making her oatmeal cake.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna (Rick) Rex of Albion and Diana Morr of Auburn; a son, Harold (Nancy) Cordial of Garrett; seven grandchildren, Doug (Krista) Hale, Jonathan (Natalia) Rex, Chad Hale, Derrick (Ashley) Cordial, Chase (Susan) Cordial, Melissa (Peter) Cordial Schenkel, and Shannon (Angela) Rex; 16 great-grandchildren; four great great-grandchildren; five sisters, Cleta Mae Knox of Kendallville, Oma Jean Howard of Detroit, Michigan, Willa (Walter) Tackett of Kendallville, Louetta (James) Hale, Linda (Dan) Alter; three brothers, Clarence “Buddy” Manns of Kendallville, Jimmy (Dorothy) Manns of Kendallville, and Bobby Manns of Kendallville.
She was preceded in death by four sisters, Lorene Manns, Ella Handshoe, Dorothy Mitchell, and Christine Morr; and two brothers, Jr. Manns and Claude Manns.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Neal Booth of the Ormas Baptist Church officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Pallbearers are Douglas Hale, Shannon Rex, Derrick Cordial, Chase Cordial, Mason Cordial and Taylor Cordial.
Visitation is Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mattie’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. for those unable to attend.
The family is requesting that face masks be worn for the visitation and service.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Share memories and condolences as www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com/slone.
