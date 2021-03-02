SYRACUSE — Mark Anthony Warren, 58, of Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Syracuse, as the result of an automobile/pedestrian accident.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1962, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Jack E. and Beverly J. (Musser) Warren.
He was a lifetime Syracuse area resident and attended Indiana School of the Deaf in Indianapolis.
He graduated in 1982, from Wawasee High School in Syracuse, and attended Gallaudet College for the Deaf in Washington, D.C.
He was formerly employed at Dari Point in Ligonier, Syracuse Rubber Company, Bison Manufacturing in Milford and ACME Radiator & Air Conditioning in Goshen.
He attended Deaf Christian Fellowship of Goshen.
He loved sports, especially Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts, and loved casinos. He had a warm heart and was loved by many.
He is survived by his parents, Jack and Beverly Warren, of Ligonier; sister, Anne (Rick) Peterson, of Ligonier; brother, Dave Warren, of Syracuse; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Grandstaff.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. S.R. 15, Warsaw, Indiana.
Graveside services will take place at Milford Cemetery at a later date.
Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, Indiana, is in charge of arrangements.
Preferred memorials may be given to the Mark Warren Funeral Fund, c/o Owen Family Funeral Home, 1001 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567.
To send condolences to the family of Mark Warren, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
