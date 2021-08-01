Mary Dillman
FORT WAYNE — Mary Katherine Dillman, 96, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Fort Wayne.
She was born Sept. 27, 1924, in Vincennes, Indiana, to Lloyd C. and Jessie E. (Webb) Grogg.
She was a homemaker and worked for a time at Sun West Credit Union in Phoenix, Arizona.
Mary was a member of the Auburn Nazarene Church.
Mary married John Samuel Zuercher in 1948 and he passed away in 1962. She married Eugene A. Dillman on Aug. 22, 1987, in Phoenix, Arizona, and he survives.
Also surviving are a son and daughter, John (Cathy) Zuercher of Columbus, Ohio, and Hope E. Harper of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; five grandchildren, John Samuel Zuercher, Julie Maureen Zuercher, Robert John Harper, Brandon Wayne Harper, Dustin Lee Harper; and nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Paula Roberts of St. Joe, Stephen E. (Enid) Hartz of Spencerville and Diane L (Gene) Woodworth of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, a daughter, Kathleen Kay Taylor; a brother, Robert Grogg; and two sisters, Mildred Dillman and Annabelle Grogg.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Pastor Mark Mahoney officiating. Calling is one hour prior to the service Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Mary’s family asks that anyone attending the calling or service wear a mask.
Memorials can be given in Mary’s name to her church, Auburn Church of the Nazarene. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
