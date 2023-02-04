Ezma Louise Gaff, 97, of rural Larwill, Indiana, died peacefully at 12:22 a.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be beside her husband at Merriam Christian Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memorials in Louise’s honor are to the International Graduate School of Leadership. Please make checks payable to CRU or follow link https://give.cru.org/2276741.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
