COLUMBIA CITY — Sharon Lee Cearbaugh, 85, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 4:10 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in the company of family at Oak Pointe Assisted Living, Columbia City.
Born on March 14, 1937, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Gail S. and Virginia M. (Meredith) Harshbarger.
Growing up in Union Township, she completed Coesse Elementary and attended Columbia City High School.
Sharon enjoyed living on the farm and taking care of all the animals and always looked up to her Grandma Sherwood.
On Feb. 5, 1954, she married Fred Roland Cearbaugh. Fred was her high school sweetheart of 67 years, and she was a devoted wife and mother and was always there for her boys. She loved her entire family with her whole heart. They have always made their home in Columbia City. Fred passed away on Dec. 9, 2021.
A full-time homemaker, Sharon also worked many years for the former Thornburg Drug Store in the Columbia Plaza, overseeing the Hallmark section. Here is where she became a hopeless romantic and enjoyed sending Hallmark cards to her family and friends for all occasions. It was such a blessing to receive her sweet cards and letters.
A talented and accomplished artist, she earned the honor of having her painted ornaments displayed at the Smithsonian Trees of Christmas in Washington, D.C., in 1988. She enjoyed painting country scenes and doing pencil drawings. She used her talents to make intentional and sentimental gifts for her family to admire and cherish. She enjoyed sharing her beautiful paintings with the community at local craft bazaars and the adult open show at the Whitley County 4-H Fair. In her senior years, in addition to painting, she liked genealogy and family history.
She was a member of the National Society of Tole and Decorative Painters Inc., Ancestry.com, and Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Kenneth (Linda) Cearbaugh, Kevin (Paula) Cearbaugh and Kelly (Ashley) Cearbaugh, all of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two stepsisters, Rita and Diane Pittenger.
Additionally, she was preceded in death by a son, Lenny Cearbaugh; a granddaughter, Kaila Cearbaugh; a grandson, Joshua Cearbaugh; stepfather, Talbert Pittenger; and stepbrother, Roger Pittenger.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial will be beside her husband at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is from noon until the service Tuesday, at the funeral home.
The Cearbaugh Family would like to thank The Oak Pointe Assisted Living staff and residence for taking such wonderful care of Fred and Sharon. We truly appreciate you all.
Preferred memorials are to the Whitley County Historical Society.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.