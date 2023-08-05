NORMAL, Ill. — Gladys Hale, age 80, of Normal, Illinois, previously of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Hale was born on Aug. 20, 1942, in Handshoe, Kentucky, daughter of the late Grover and Annie (Howard) Handshoe.
Gladys married the love of her life, Herman Hale, on Sept. 10, 1960. Herman preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 2016.
She was employed for seven years at Kendallville Iron and Metal, then 25 years at Seibe in Kendallville as a laborer, before she retired.
Gladys attended Harbor of Love Baptist Church near Kendallville.
Gladys loved her two Yorkies very much. She also loved shopping and finding great deals at the Salvation Army store. She had a passion for southwestern jewelry and cowboy boots. Gladys also enjoyed it when her family visited from out of state. She always treated them to dinner at Paradise Buffet restaurant.
Gladys is survived by her daughters, Stella and Jeff Young, of Louisa, Kentucky, and Frances and John Avolio, of Normal, Illinois; four grandchildren, Kayla and Brian Paige, of Hueysville, Kentucky; Derek Cerrito, Devin Cerrito and Megan Cerrito, all of Frankfort, Illinois; three great-grandchildren, Logan Paige, Austin Paige and Rylee Paige, of Hueysville, Kentucky; brother, Glenn and Lora Handshoe, of Hueysville, Kentucky; sisters, Oma and Ronnie Bolen, of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Mary and Ivan Stanfield, of Dry Creek, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Annie Handshoe; her husband, Herman Hale; four brothers, Herman Handshoe, Truman Handshoe, Jimmy Handshoe and Thee Handshoe.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, from 2-6 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church near Kendallville, with Pastor Charles Mosley officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery, near Rome City.
Casket bearers will be John Avolio, Randy Handshoe, Dennis Cerrito, Devin Cerrito, Derek Cerrito and Darin Cerrito.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
