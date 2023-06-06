ANGOLA — Danny L. Cope, 81, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1942, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Kenneth L. Sr., and Lucille (Rowe) Cope.
He married Susan Fields on Nov. 23, 1988.
Danny was a United States Army veteran. He served during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.
He had been a volunteer for the Angola Fire Department for 23 years.
Danny retired from Walmart in Angola, Indiana, after 15 years of service.
Surviving are his wife, Susan Cope, of Angola, Indiana; stepchildren, Tina (Steve) Siegel, of Fremont, Indiana, Eugene (Mindy) Thimlar, of Butler, Indiana, Todd (Kelly) Thimlar, of Garrett, Indiana, Dawn (Ron) Reed, of Angola, Indiana, and Amy (Greg) Crane, of Fremont, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Richard (Penny) Cope, of Angola, Indiana; and sisters, Becky (David) Pickle, of New Castle, Indiana, and Patty Taylor, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Danette Cope; and brother, Kenneth Cope Jr.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Roger Andrews officiating.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, June 8, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Angola Fire Department.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.