KENDALLVILLE — Mary Jane Phillips, age 69, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Phillips was born in War, West Virginia, on July 10, 1952, to Ethel Stevens. Her mother preceded her in death.
She married Junior Phillips on Dec. 22, 1970, in Lovington, Virginia, and they moved to Kendallville shortly after getting married.
Junior preceded her in death on March 12, 2008.
Mary was a certified nursing assistant and she worked at Kendallville Manor and Kendallville Nursing Home for many years.
Survivors include her son, Junior II and Lori Phillips, of Kendallville; daughter, Melissa Phillips, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Tia and Ben Wathen, of Kendallville and Isreal Jordan and his companion, Kristin Simpson, both of Auburn; three great-grandchildren, Omarion Jordan, Evelyn Jordan and Kyle Lepper; and nieces, Lora, Tiffany, Emily and Sherry.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Eula Click; brothers, Adrian Stevens and Allen Stevens; and a great-granddaughter, Alice Jane.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept.18, 2021, from 2-4 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
There will be no funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
