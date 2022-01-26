Mary Kiefer
COLUMBIA CITY — Mary Ellen Kiefer, 80, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 20, 2022, surrounded by her family and caring staff at Mason Health Care Center in Warsaw.
Born March 25, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of James William and Patricia (Strakalaitis) Dunn.
Mary attended Thornton High School and graduated with the Class of 1959.
She had worked for over 30 years in Safety & Registration at North American/Allied Van Lines. Mary was a past member of Toastmasters International and an avid reader of at least one book a day. She also enjoyed playing bingo, boardgames, puzzling, cooking, baking, and camping. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with all of her family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Jim (Diane) Triumph, Nancy Triumph, Michael (Naomi) Triumph and Joseph Triumph; step-daughters Dawn (John) Fay and Lise (Thom) Farmer; 11 grandchildren Justin, Jaime, Tyler, Zachary, Alexia, Evan, Caitlyn, Staci, Jaron, Sarah, and Vicki; 2 great-grandchildren Jordyn and Brooklyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Patricia Dunn, husband Ken Kiefer, and sister Catherine Egan.
Visitation is from 1-3 pm on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in memory of Mary to Whitley County Council on Aging at www.whitleycountycouncilonaging.com
Mary’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent care she received by the caring staff at Mason Health Care Center in Warsaw.
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send Mary’s family online condolences or sign the online guest book.
