GARRETT — Floyd “Butch” Ernest Colgan, age 76, died on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Parkview Hospital.
He was born on May 1, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, to Karl L. and Betty M. (Henry) Colgan.
He married Marge Kacprowicz on March 12, 1977, in Avilla, Indiana.
Floyd worked as a forklift driver at International Harvester for 19 years and Courier in Kendallville, Indiana, for another 26 years.
Floyd was a Vietnam Army veteran, serving in Germany during that time.
He was a member of Garrett American Legion Post #178.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Marge Colgan, of Garrett, Indiana; three daughters, Michelle (Ryan) Petersen, of Bennington, Nebraska, Audrey (Jay) Rotz, of Yorkville, Illinois, and Sabrina Atkinson, of Garrett, Indiana; two sons, Joe Colgan, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Andy (Karen Taylor) Colgan, of Garrett, Indiana; brother, Duane (Jo) Colgan, of Auburn, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Gracie, Jenna, Jarek, Hayden and Avery.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Karl L. and Betty M. Colgan; brother, John Colgan; and sister, Betty Jean (Jerry) McMaken.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Pastor Andy Grimes officiating.
Burial will follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana, with Military Honors by the United States Army and Garrett American Legion Post #178
Memorials are to the family.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
