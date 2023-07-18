ANGOLA — Sally Jo Fifer, 76, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Angola, Indiana.
Sally was born on Jan. 15, 1947, in Garrett, Indiana, to Oliver Hagerty and Lucille (McPheeters) Hagerty Keyes.
She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1965.
She married the love of her life, Bill Fifer, on June 5, 1965.
Sally worked at Dana Weatherhead for 38 years and then for Tower Bank for three years, before retiring.
She enjoyed golfing in several golf leagues, but her favorite place to golf was at the Lake James Country Club. She also enjoyed sewing. Sally was an excellent cook and baker and was known for her famous Beavertails.
Surviving is her loving husband of 58 years, Bill Fifer, of Angola, Indiana; her nephews and nieces, T.R. Hagerty, Jennifer Hagerty and their children, Hannah Hagerty and Layla Hagerty, all of Angola, Indiana, Larry (Pam) Fifer, of Loudon, Tennessee, and their son, Larry Fifer Jr., Tony (Tammy) Fifer, of Angola, Indiana, and their children, Shaye (Jordan) Pfister, of Auburn, Indiana, and Seth (Kayla) Fifer, of Angola, Indiana, and Jerry (Melissa) Fifer and their children, Jacob Fifer, Molly Fifer and Maren Fifer, all of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her four beloved great-great-nieces and her very good friends, Todd and Dianne Hamilton, John and Cheryl Goudy and Pat Ingledue.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Thomas Hagerty.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
Interment will be at a later date in Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Cameron Hospital Foundation, 416 E. Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.