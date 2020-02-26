Margaret Phyllis Arnold, 95, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Waterford Place in Kokomo, Indiana.
Funeral arrangements for Mrs. Arnold are pending at Hite Funeral Home.
Updated: February 26, 2020 @ 12:35 am
