Charles Kristek
LAFAYETTE — Charles (Charlie) Kristek was born to Marx and Agatha (Murray) Kristek in Flint, Michigan, on June 11, 1932.
He spent his primary school years in Norwich, Connecticut, and attended college at the University of Connecticut, graduating in 1954, with a liberal arts degree. While at UConn, he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity and a part of U.S. Air Force ROTC.
He has shared many stories of fun and frolic while in college with his children and grandchildren.
After graduation and basic and officer training, he was stationed at Lincoln AFB in Nebraska and finally overseas in Japan. Honorably discharged in 1957 as a first lieutenant, Charlie returned to Flint and continued his education at General Motors Institute.
When seeking his life partner, God gave him Joyce M. Trubey. And he wasted no time in making his life-long commitment to her. Joyce says he showed up with a ring at her family’s lake cottage to ask for her hand in marriage just six weeks after a blind date.
Charlie planned the whole wedding; a simple morning ceremony at Our Lady of Sorrow’s Catholic Church (on Sept. 20, 1958) and a champagne brunch with family and friends and a place seating for his deceased father, Marx (just three months after Joyce and Charlie met).
Joyce and Charles were quickly blessed with their first child, Charles T. (Chuck) Kristek Jr., on Aug. 31, 1959. A daughter, Mary Ann (Kristek) King, completed their family nearly six years later, on Feb. 3, 1965.
In the winter of 1972, the Kristeks were transferred by GM to Kokomo, Indiana. His career spanned 33 years as a senior cost estimator for Delco Electronics Division.
When Charlie retired in 1989, they moved to Fort Wayne to be closer to family. Again, to be closer to family, they followed their daughter to Lafayette, Indiana, in 2016, setting up a homestead in a cute little condo decorated in mom’s Americana style.
Charles was preceded in death by his only sister, Ann Elizabeth; and his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Charles (Chuck) T. Kristek Jr., and wife, Sue; daughter, Mary A. (Kristek) King and husband, Richard “Scott”; grandchildren, Sarah E. King Bhetaria and husband, Harsh, Theresa E. (King) Piotrowski and husband, Dan, Adam M. King and fiancée, Brittni Cummings, Rachel (King) Redinbo and husband, Dave and Miriah (Kristek) Steiger and Andrew. His six great-grandchildren include Lila King, Connor and Landon Steiger, Owen and Elaina Piotrowski and Luke King. Also, surviving are his nephew, James R. Lancaster Jr., and wife, Elise; and sister-in-law Lillian (Trubey) Obert and family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 535 W. State St., West Lafayette, Indiana, with Fr. Brent Bowen officiating.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, in loving memory of Charlie.
You may leave condolences and memories of Charlie online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.