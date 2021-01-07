ANGOLA — Beverly Jean Clester, 84, of Angola, Indiana, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Kingston At Dupont in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Willie and Lelah B. (Jones) Sams. She graduated from Angola High School.
In August 1955, she married David J. Clester.
Beverly retired from Croxton & Roe Insurance Company in Angola, Indiana.
She was a former member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority.
Beverly was a classroom volunteer at Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are her children, Curtiss (Wendy) Clester, of Angola, Indiana, and daughter, Elizabeth Clester, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two grandchildren; and her sister, Lois Desmond, of Liverpool, New York.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David J. Clester; and sister, Joan Forrester.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Mount Zion Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Officiating will be John Coney, minister.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor’s choice of charity.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
