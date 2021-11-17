Judy Slabach
NAPPANEE — Judy A. Slabach, age 82, of Nappanee, Indiana, passed on to her Lord and Saviour at 5:05 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, Indiana, after complications from open heart surgery.
Mrs. Slabach was born on March 16, 1939, in Whitley County, Indiana, to Jesse and Laura (Pheister) Braddock.
On May 28, 1958, she married Virgil L. Fisher in Columbia City, Indiana. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2008.
On Feb. 29, 2020, she married Joseph Leroy Slabach at Living Gospel Church in Nappanee.
Mrs. Slabach lived the last 60-plus years of her life in the Nappanee area, having worked at the B&B restaurant and CVS, where she retired from in 2008.
Judy was a member of Living Gospel Church and was active in starting the Crochet Prayer Shawls Ministry.
Mrs. Slabach enjoyed making therapy dog visits with her daughter, Vonda, and her dog, Luci. Most of all, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Slabach is survived by her husband, Joseph Leroy Slabach, of Nappanee; daughter, Vonda (Stephen) Maust, of Millersburg, Indiana; seven grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; stepsons, Phil (Diane) Slabach, of Nappanee and Brian Slabach, of Wakarusa; stepdaughters, Monica Kasa, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Marcia (Steve) Hooley, of Lagrange, Indiana, and Karen (Norm) Cender, of Elkhart, Indiana; and a sister, Betty Dear, of Columbia City, Indiana.
Mrs. Slabach was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; a son, Jim Fisher; a stepdaughter, Kimberly Fisher-Wilson; three great-grandsons; and six sisters, Phyllis Bowsman, Dean Bowman, Francis Western, Sharon Rucker, Evelyn Egner and Bonnie Egner.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 4-8 p.m., at Thompson-Lengacher and Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., with one hour of visitation prior to services at Living Gospel Church, Nappanee, Indiana, with Pastor Jim Kintigh officiating.
Graveside services will follow at Union Center Cemetery, Nappanee.
Memorial contributions can be made in Judy’s name to Living Gospel Church.
