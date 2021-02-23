KENDALLVILLE — Barb L. Grandstaff, 78, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, after a courageous 13-year battle with Parkinson’s.
Barb was born in Grass Creek, Indiana, to Don and Pauline Scales. They preceded her in death.
She moved from Logansport to Fort Wayne, where she attended Indiana Business College.
Barb is survived by her husband of 27 years, Doug; daughters, Amy (Scott) Allison and Denise (John) Brown; son, Tim (Patti) Minear; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Bruce, Phyllis, Linda and Ellen.
Barb was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold, in 1988; and brother, Barry, in 1964.
A funeral service for Barb will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 3 p.m., with visitation three hours prior at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne.
Preferred memorials in Barb’s honor may be made to the “Rock Steady Boxing Northeast Indiana”.
