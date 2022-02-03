AUBURN — Donald L. Warstler, 90, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1932, in Auburn to Artie and Gladys (Carper) Warstler.
Don worked for 40 years at Warner Gear/Auburn Gear in Auburn, before retiring in 1997.
Don loved music and he entertained locally for more than 60 years. He first sang and played guitar with his parents and brothers for a number of years, then formed his band, Don Warstler and the Country Boys. They were a very popular local band playing on WOWO and performed on TV and at Buck Lake Ranch a number of times, as well as different clubs and lodges in the area.
He enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre and rummy. He was a hunter, fisherman and did some trapping, anything that would get him outdoors. He was a member of the Auburn Conservation Club and was an avid Purdue fan. What brought him his most joy was being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don married Delores Ross on Nov. 22, 1952, at Newville Church of Christ, and she passed away on May 5, 1986.
Surviving are two sons and three daughters and their spouses, Gary and Cynthia Warstler, of Auburn, Lucinda and Ted Hansen, of St. Joe, Denise and Steven Grate, of Waterloo, Dawn and Dan Cory, of Auburn and Leslie and Sharlene Warstler, of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Warstler, Justin Warstler, Kelli (Ryan) Lamberson, Ericka (Ryan) Clem, Joshua (Tara) Grate, Nicholas (Katie) Grate, April (Christopher) Key, Danielle Cory, Jessica Cory, Carrie (Chris) Myer and Michael Warstler; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Bice, of Auburn; and a sister-in-law, Joanne Warstler, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, David Hansen; four brothers, Wayne Warstler, Blaine Warstler, Wesley Warstler and Sonny Warstler, who died in infancy; and two sisters, June Bassett and Ruth Collins.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with private family burial following the service at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Calling is three hours prior to the service on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
The calling and funeral are open to the public, but the family asks that the burial be just immediate family.
Memorials may be given to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
