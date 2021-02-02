ALBION — Max E. Hill, 90, of Albion, Indiana, died on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Chandler House in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born on June 27, 1930, in Jefferson Township, Noble County, to Earle H. and Pearle (Pfledner) Hill.
Mr. Hill honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954.
On Aug. 25, 1957, at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Swan Township, he married Rosemary Donley. She preceded him in death on Jan. 31, 2011.
Max was a farmer.
He was a member of Albion American Legion Post 246 and the Noble County Plan Commission. He also served on the Board of the Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Noble County Pork Producers and was a Noble County 4-H Leader.
Surviving are two nephews, Ned (Sandy) Ragan, of Kendallville and Ted (Wendy) Ragan, of Huntertown; a niece-in-law, Barbara Siler, of Columbia City; seven grand-nieces and nephews; and 15 great-grand-nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Randy J. Hill; a sister, Mary Ragan; a brother, James Hill; and a nephew, Barry Ragan.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at noon, at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Regan Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Albion.
Honorary pallbearers are Baxter Ragan, Gaylord Rauh and Matt Moore. Active pallbearers are Ned Ragan, Ted Ragan, Marc Ragan, Allan LaRue, Cary Ragan, Chris Ragan and Brock Sickafoose.
Visitation is on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.
Per the governor, face masks are required.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice or Parkinson’s Research.
View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
