AUBURN — Carol Ann Jones, 78, of Auburn and formerly of Butler and Newville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at The Laurels of DeKalb Health Care Center, Butler, where she was undergoing rehabilitation following surgery.
During her lifetime, she was employed in the kitchen at Eastside Junior-Senior High School and at Meadowhaven Health Care Center (now Laurels of DeKalb). She also worked at Essex of Auburn.
She was born on Sept. 30, 1944, in Auburn to Woodrow Wilson Stark and Elva Blanche (Rank) Stark.
She married Jeri Lynn Jones on Feb. 26, 1966. He preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2012.
Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Lynn and his wife, Joleen Dawn (McCann) Jones, of Auburn; sisters, Jeannie Sue Miller, of Butler, Linda Lou Bowers, of Auburn and Cynthia Irene Treesh, of Florida; granddaughters, Sarah Rose Ramon, of Fort Wayne and Rachel Elizabeth Ramon, of Auburn; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Robert Dennis Stark; and sisters, Janet Lee Ferguson and Sharon Kay Warstler.
Calling is from 3-7 p.m., today, Feb. 3, 2023, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home.
Services will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the funeral home, with Pastor Andy Grimes of Auburn Church of Christ officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to the DeKalb County Humane Society.
