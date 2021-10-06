LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Martha Kaye Patterson, of Lake Placid, Florida, died on Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2021.
She was a native of Indiana, born on Sept. 5, 1947, in Auburn, Indiana, the daughter of Ira and Charlotte Goodacre Wise.
Martha had been a Lake Placid resident for the past six years, coming from Ohio.
She was a homemaker and a past member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Martha was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and wife. She enjoyed playing games, her neighbors, the Florida sunshine, her trusty hound dog, Moses, and traveling with her dedicated husband. She was a friend to many.
Over the years, she volunteered at many places helping others, including Meals on Wheels in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a local food pantry in Springfield, Ohio.
Martha is survived by her husband, William; children, Amanda Patterson, Kenneth Patterson and Rebecca Swanson (Anthony); siblings, Frances Abel, Samuel Wise and Helen Munoz; and grandchildren, Raven, Re'Gina, Daniel, Natale and Rachel.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Dorothey (Wise) DeMint Deetz.
Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida.
