Benjamin Reading

KENDALLVILLE — Benjamin “Ben” Reading, 29, died on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born in Angola, Indiana, on June 23, 1993, to Jack and Teresa (Akey) Reading Jr.
Surviving are his mother, Teresa “Teri” Reading, of Grabill, Indiana; sister, Hannah Reading, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; uncles, Dean Akey, of Butler, Indiana, and James (Teresa) Reading, of Hamilton, Indiana; aunts, Konnie Perry, of Edgerton, Ohio, Cindy (Kenny) Furnish, of Auburn, Indiana, Kathy Akey, of LaOtto, Indiana, Dorris Tieman, of Fremont, Indiana, and Janet Reading; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Reading Jr.; maternal grandparents, Wilbur “Pete” and Gladys Akey; paternal grandmother, Margaret Reading; aunt, Rachel Akey; uncles, Stan Perry, Neal Reading, Robert Reading and John Tieman; and cousin, Darrick C. Akey.
Ben was an artist and loved to draw. He loved spending time with family.
There will be no calling or services.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Indiana.
To sign the guestbook, go to cbwfuneralhome.com.
