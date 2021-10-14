AUBURN — Dolores M. Shoudel, 87, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Garrett, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1933, in Auburn, to Raymond and Agnus (Fetter) Foster.
Dolores married Leonard Shoudel on Nov. 7, 1951, in Auburn, and he passed away on July 30, 2002.
Dolores worked for Lincoln Financial in insurance claims for several years. She then started her own company hanging wallpaper.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
She also was a member of Signa Phi Gamma.
Surviving are a son, James M. Shoudel, of Auburn; and daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne M. and Larry Delozier, of Garrett; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Conley, of Auburn; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Foster, of Auburn and Kathleen Foster, of Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Robert Foster, Dick (Mindy) Foster and Raymond “Red” Foster; and two sisters, Catherine Brown and Barbara Palumbo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn, with Father Mark Enemali officiating.
Burial will take place at Auburn Catholic Cemetery, Auburn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
